Marion Elizabeth Mohr Wild
January 20, 1924 - July 9, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Marion Elizabeth Mohr Wild of Montgomery, NY, a Registered Nurse for St. Lukes Hospital, Newburgh, NY and a lifetime resident of the area passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Hyde Park. She was 95.
The daughter of the late Philip and Elizabeth Martin Mohr, she was born on January 20, 1924 in the Village of Montgomery. She was a graduate of Montgomery High School and St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing, Newburgh, Class of 1944.
Marion married Andrew Wild in St. Mary's Church in 1949, and continued as as lifelong member of the church and as Church Historian.
Marion was a member of St. Lukes Nurses' Alumnae, serving as Historian. She was also a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians #2 Cornwall Division, Historic Montgomery Association, Orange County Geneology Society, Past member of the Wanaksink Lake Club, and The Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick in Orange County.
As village Historian for over 20 years, She was instrumental in establishing the Montgomery Village Museum in the former Methodist Church with special assistance from Girl and Boy scout Troops earning their Gold and Eagle Awards. Marion was the recipient of many awards, among them: Service Above Self, Walden Rotary Club, Town of Montgomery Service Award, Orange County Revered Citizen of the Year, 2003, Montgomery Elementary School Parent- Teachers Life Membership, Montgomery Girl Scout Troop 122 Memorial, Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award, and most recently the Public Historians of NYS Franklin D. Roosevelt Award: "Professional Achievement Award".
She was honored as Grand Marshall of an early Village parade, again as Grand Marshall of General Montgomery Day Parade in 2015, and Mid Hudson St. Patrick's Parade, 2003, and in recognition of her dedication to pursuing Irish Culture, she was honored to receive the "Faith, Family, Community and Cultural Award" at the Irish Heritage Festival.
Marion's interests were gardening and needlework.
Survivors include her son, James Wild and his wife, Jacqueline of Gardiner; five grandchildren: Christine Cahill and her husband, Michael of Fort Montgomery, Michelle Wild of Longs, South Carolina, Stephen Wild and his wife, Margaret of Patrick, South Carolina, Tara Hogan and her husband Alex of Gardiner and Laura Wild of Gardiner; three great-grandchildren: Avie, Michael and Katherine; daughter-in-law, Eileen Of South Carolina.
She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew and her two sons, Kevin and Brian.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Holy Name of Mary Church. Interment will be in the family plot in St Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549 or Montgomery Fire Department, PO Box 8, Montgomery, NY 12549.
This obituary was written by Marion.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019