|
|
Marion F. Flynn
February 14, 1926 - May 6, 2019
Walker Valley, NY
Marion F. Flynn a retired Legal Secretary and long time resident of the area, passed away on Monday May 6, 2019 at Montgomery Nursing home. She was 93.
The daughter of the late Frank Laibach and Elizabeth Koch Laibach, she was born on February 14, 1926 in New York City. Marion was a parishioner of the Church of the Infant Saviour, and member of the Walker Valley Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Susan Sullivan and her husband Robert of Florida, Marion Deane Bruyn and her husband Ray of Pine Bush, and JoAnne Flynn-Scopteuolo and her husband Ray of Pine Bush. Grandchildren, Jason Pondi (Ronda), Kristen Joray (Geoff), Matthew Pondi, Lynne Bruyn-Smith (Mark), Kevin Bruyn (Kristen), Alicia Mclean (Sean), and Tyler Flynn, 12 Great grandchildren, brother, Jack Laibach, brother in law Tony Riina. And many nieces and nephews.
Marion is predeceased by her husband Charles "Bud" Flynn, daughter, Jayne Pondi, and grandson, Jon Robert.
The family would like to thank the staff at Montgomery Nursing home for the wonderful care and attention that was given to Marion during her stay.
Visitation will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Rd Pine Bush NY.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 10 am at the Church of the Infant Saviour with Fr. Niranjan Rodrigo officiating. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019