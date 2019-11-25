|
Marion Friedland-Bagley
July 11, 1938 - November 23, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Marion Friedland-Bagley of Montgomery, NY, a retired Sales Representative for Bioline Pharmaceuticals, Merrick, NY and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Goshen. She was 81.
The daughter of the late Samuel Kazik and Sarah Jensen Kazik, she was born July 11, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York.
Survivors include her daughters, Lori Ann Prestia and her husband, Anthony of Montgomery, and Keri Joy Friedland and her husband, Jeffrey Frei of Brooklyn; six grandchildren: Amanda and her husband, Salvatore Pilliteri, Francesca, Kyle, Samantha, Anthony and Zackery; and great grandson, James Charles Pillitteri.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, 2 p.m. at the funeral home. FR. Matthew Rieman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 in Marion's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019