Marion Gibb Raab

September 20, 2020

Port Orange, FL - Formerly of Newburgh, NY

Marion Gibb Raab "Gibbie" of Port Orange, FL, formerly of Newburgh, NY, died peacefully at home with her children at her side on Sunday September 20, 2020. She was 94 years young. She was born to the late James and Julia Gibb of New Windsor, NY where she grew up with her brother James.

Upon graduation from Newburgh Free Academy in 1945, Marion married her sweetheart Bill Raab. He always referred to her as "Aggie" and raised their four children together. She always said "Everything happens for a reason." She was a Fund Administrator for Teamsters Local 445 until her retirement in 1994.

Marion is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, William C. Raab, Sr.; her son, William C. Raab, Jr., "Billy"; her sister, Cornelia Gibb; her brother, James "Bruddy" and her companion of 25 years, K. William Kleine "Bill" of Port Orange, FL.

She is survived by her daughters, Theresa LaGoy and her companion, Richard Withey of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Diane Valentine (James) of Wallkill, NY; her son Robert Raab "Bobby" of Hampton, FL. She was the proud grandmother of the Loves of her Life: Kim Rainey of Pattersonville, NY, Patti Bates and Michael of Newburgh, NY, Patrick Rainey of Daytona Beach, FL, Barbara Rainey of Wallkill, NY, Stephen Schultz, Jr. of Walden, NY, Stacie Blasko and Dominick, Summer Montalbano and Joe, all of Wallkill, NY, also, Autumn Raab of West Palm Beach, FL, twins, Chloe and Sterling Raab of Hampton, FL and Kaitlin Davis of Helen, GA. She is survived by her great-grandchildren: Emily and Abby Schaefer of Pattersonville, NY, Ashley and Michael Bates, Porey Rainey (currently serving in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Hood, TX), Courtney and Tyler Blasko, Tristan and Caiden Montalbano, Satya Raab of West Palm Beach and her name sake, two month old Kathryn Schultz who she finally got to hold before passing; along with many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.

Memorial contributions for Marion made be made to the Halifax Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32127.

A celebration of life will be held in Newburgh, NY at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange is charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store