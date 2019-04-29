|
Marion K. Borchert
February 16, 1930 - April 25, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Marion K. Borchert, 89, passed away at her home on April 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 16, 1930 to William and Ethel Heotzler. Marion worked at St. Luke's Hospital and sold Avon.
She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, Ernest Borchert of Marlboro; her parents, William and Ethel Heotzler of Wallkill; two brothers, William and Harry of Wallkill; and two sisters, Ruth Shields of Portland, Oregon and Alice Secore of Newburgh.
She is survived by her five children, David (Lois) Bartholomew of Erlanger, Kentucky, Steve (Gerry) Bartholomew of Gardiner, Cindy (Ralph) Zajac of Wantage, NJ, Dan Bartholomew of Cobleskill, and Sandra (Van) Schuyler of Modena; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; sisters in law, Milly Heotzler of Wallkill and Ann Borchert of Marlboro; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who referred to her as the "cool Aunt Marion".
Marion was always willing to help others and she loved her Lord and Savior. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she has touched.
Memorial Visitation will be held at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY on Thursday, May 2nd from 3 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, May 3rd at 10 a.m. with Pastor Kyle Vealey of Impact Christian Church.
Funeral Services were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845)236-4300, didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019