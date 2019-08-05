|
|
Marion L. Conklin
April 25, 1928 - August 5, 2019
Middletown, NY
Marion L. Conklin, a longtime resident of Middletown, passed away peacefully at her home on August 5, 2019. She was 91 years old.
Marion was born on April 25, 1928 to Ralph Lewis and Loretta Finnegan in Middletown, New York. She married John J. Conklin on January 21, 1951.
Marion was a graduate of Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing in New York City as a Registered Nurse and was proud of her profession. She spent her career at Horton Memorial Hospital, caring for all her patients in a most special way. She loved spending time with her family in her home in Long Beach Island. She was active in Catholic Daughters of America and was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.
Marion was an avid reader and loved to be challenged by crossword puzzles. She enjoyed cooking for her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was lovingly referred to as "Grandma"/" Gigi'.
Marion is survived by two sons; Stephen (Mary) of Middletown, New York, James E. (Krista Warner) of Florida, New York, five grandchildren; Amy (Jeremy), Megan, Christopher, Matthew (Cheryl)and Jonathan, seven great-grandchildren; Annabelle, Griffin, Emma, Silas, Desmond, Chole,and Penelope.
She is also survived by a special niece, Mary Ellen Schmick.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, her husband John J., and her son, John M.
Visitation will take place at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown New York on Thursday, August 8, from 4 to 7 P.M.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 A.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Euclid Avenue, Middletown, New York. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, New York.
Donations may be made, In Marion's name to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, New York 12550.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019