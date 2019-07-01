|
|
Marion L. McCollum
August 23, 1936 - June 29, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Marion L. McCollum, age 82, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania passed away June 29, 2019 at Belle Reve, Milford, PA. Marion was born on August 23, 1936 in Port Jervis, NY the daughter of Harold and Frances Whit Braisted.
Marion worked as a beautician and was the owner of the Beauty Box in Matamoras for many years. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Matamoras, PA and a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Milford Fire Dept.
She is survived by her two sons: Clark McCollum of Glen Spey, NY and Roger McCollum of Milford, PA; her beloved grandchildren, Kendall and Levi McCollum, and several nieces and nephews. Marion was pre-deceased by her two sisters, Irene Travis and Joan Skinner and her brother, Harold "Brud" Braisted.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 5, at the funeral home with Deacon Mike Calafiore officiating. Interment will be private at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 1 to July 2, 2019