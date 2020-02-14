|
Marion Price Lewis, 97, of Newburgh, formerly of Montgomery, NY, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home in Newburgh with her family by her side.
Marion was born August 9, 1922 in Goshen, NY. She is the daughter of the late William and the late Emma (Green) Price. She married Everett Lewis.
She enjoyed reading and being around her family. She was known and loved by many.
She is survived by her children: Helen Clark, Charles Lewis, William Lewis, Ron Lewis, Linda Lewis, Gilbert Lewis (Connie), Darlene Morris (Jerry), Dolores Lewis, Cheryl Lewis, Lucy McCarthy (Scott), and Muriel Boykin (Sidney); her sisters, Phyllis Hunter and Irene Page; her brother, Gilbert Price; 47 grandchildren, 114 great grandchildren, 88 great great-grandchildren and 12 great great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.
She was predeceased by her husband Everett; her daughters, Bernice Lewis and Patricia Lewis; two brothers, Clifford Price and William Price, Jr.; and one sister, Dolores Price.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, February 21st at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the Funeral Service at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Slate Hill Cemetery, Goshen NY.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020