Marion "Lee" Salter Shader
February 15, 1929 - October 29, 2019
Neversink, NY
Marion Shader passed away on October 29, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was 90 years old.
Marion Lorraine Salter was born in Newark, NJ, to Robert and Doris (Horne) Salter. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Volney "Al" Shader, her brother, Robert Salter and her niece, Susan Hannah.
Growing up in Newark, Marion fondly remembered roller skating everywhere and waitressing at a luncheonette during her free periods at school, where the cook gave her the nickname "Lee." During a heat wave in the summer of 1948, Marion joined the masses leaving the city and heading to the Jersey Shore. The train was packed when a handsome iron worker claimed the last empty seat next to her. The two were married later that year. During the early years of their marriage, they lived a life full of travel and outdoor adventure, even living in a tent in a beautiful Sundown Glen for 2 years prior to starting a family and building a home in Grahamsville, NY. Marion worked as an Administrative Secretary at Tri-Valley schools and raised three children. Upon her husband's passing in 1988, Marion relocated to Rocky River, Ohio, until returning to Sullivan County in 2002. Marion was an avid reader; she loved traveling the world, spending time at the ocean, collecting antiques, enjoying her beautiful gardens and volunteering at the Time and The Valleys Museum.
Marion is survived by her children: Karl Shader and wife, Laurie of Pollack, Louisiana, Valerie Taggart and husband, Andrew of Livingston Manor, New York, and Scott Shader and wife Anna of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren: Michael, Steven, Christopher (Cecelia) Shader, Jennifer (Chris) Miller, Ryan (Ashley) Taggart, and Meghan (Willie) Jumet; great-grandchildren: Adelaide, Anneliese, Mason, Landon, Jacob, Jaylan, Levi, Nathan and Phoebe. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Jean Salter, niece Doris Garvin and nephew, Robert Salter.
The family would like to thank Marion's caregiver, Cathie Bollin.
There will be no visitation. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019