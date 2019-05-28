Maritza Vargas-Ramos

November 13, 1962 - May 27, 2019

Middletown, NY

Maritza Vargas-Ramos, Principal and Administrator for Fostertown Elementary School in Newburgh, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 56.

The daughter of Brunilda Cortes-Vargas and the late Jose Vargas, Sr, she was born on November 13, 1962 in the Bronx. She married Jorge Ramos and in 1994, they moved to the Middletown area. Maritza was a caring principal and administrator who always gave more to everyone more than she gave to herself. She was all about family and friends, which was everyone in her life. She was loved by so many because of her generosity and care. In her family's words, "she was the perfect woman". She overcame cancer and walked every year with her family in the Breast Cancer Walk. She cooked, hosted parties and was an avid bowler. Maritza had an incredibly strong spirit that she shared with the world. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her mother, Brunilda, Maritza is survived by her loving husband, Jorge Ramos at home; her daughters, Lauren Ramos and her companion, Justin Padgett and Danielle Ramos and her husband, Joseph Holland, all of Middletown. She also leaves her siblings: Jose Vargas Jr and his wife, Perla, Evelyn Boniche and her husband, Gerardo, Michelle Vargas and Raymond Vargas and his wife, Maria; and nieces and nephews, Erika Riley, Elizabeth Boniche, Erik Ramos, Stephanie Maldacker, Nicolette Vargas, Serena Maldacker and Roman Vargas and many greatnieces and greatnephews.

Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Holy Family Church in Bronx, NY. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maritza's name may be made to the , www.cancer.org/involved/donate.

Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019