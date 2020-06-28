Marjorie F. Ritter

August 28, 1937 - JUne 26, 2020

Henderson, NV

Marjorie Ritter, a loving and loved mother, Oma, sister, wife, friend and retired medical professional, died peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 in Las Vegas following a short hospitalization. She was 82. The causes were natural, not coronavirus-related.

Marje was active until recently, staying with her children in New York, New Jersey and Virginia Beach, VA, visiting her brother and his family in Hawaii and corresponding with friends. She was active at senior centers and United Methodist churches wherever she lived. She moved to Henderson, NV in October 2019.

She was born Marjorie Louise Friedl on August 28, 1937, in Flushing, NY, to George Friedl Jr. and Edith Evelyn Hatfield Friedl. The family, including younger brothers George Robert Friedl and William Andrew Friedl, lived in Manhasset, NY; LA, Canada, California; and Binghamton, NY, where Marjie graduated from high school.

She attended Skidmore and Keuka colleges in New York State, and met James Frederic Ritter before he graduated from Hobart College. They married in June 1957 in Geneva, NY, and raised their family in Middletown, NY.

Marje obtained her bachelor's degree after her children entered school and was a registered nurse in the mothers and babies unit at Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown. She went on to work at medical centers in Orange and Sullivan counties. She retired as a health care administrator.

Jim and Marje moved to Wanaksink Lake, NY, before he died in February 2001.

Marje lived with her son, Jim Jr., and his wife and daughter in Howell, NJ, where Marje met William Coffin, a widower. They lived in Point Pleasant, NJ, and Fort Pierce, FL. Marje was accepted into the Coffin family by his children and grandchildren. Bill died in November 2017.

Marje is survived by her brother, Bill Friedl and his wife, Susan of Kailua, Hawaii; four children: Kenneth Ritter and partner, Barbara McDonald of Henderson; Susan Vignola and husband Victor and their two sons, Steven and Zachary of Johnson, NY; James Ritter Jr., wife Wendy (Bell) and their daughter Alaina, of Howell, NJ; Judith Ritter and her fiance, David Cerulli of Virginia Beach; and a granddaughter, Jasmine in Willow Grove, PA. Marje was predeceased by her brother George, husband Jim and a daughter, Christine.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a United Methodist church of your choice.

A memorial of life celebration will be held in Middletown at a date to be announced. Interment will be at Wallkill Cemetery in Phillipsburg, NY.



