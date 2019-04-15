Home

Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Marjorie I. Stanford Padavano Obituary
Marjorie I.
Stanford Padavano
April 12, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Marjorie I. Stanford Padavano of Newburgh, a retired nurse for the John's Home in Newburgh, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at home. She was 94. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Walter Stanford and Margaret Scott, she was born on May 9, 1924 in Newburgh.
She was a graduate of NFA class of 1942 North Junior High and Central Grammar on South St. and Montgomery St. School class of 1936, and she worked till the age of 75.
She is the widow of Ralph J. Padavano. Marjorie is survived by her daughter Adelaide Padavano Domenicucci and her husband, Jack, granddaughter, Alexis Domenicucci of Wallkill, brother, Vernon Stanford and his wife, Irene of New Windsor, she is predeceased by her son, Alphonsus E. Padavano.
Graveside services will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery New Windsor, Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home 239 Quassaick Ave. New Windsor, 845-562-4411
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
