Marjorie J. Martincak


1949 - 2020
Marjorie J. Martincak
July 24, 1949 - January 28, 2020
Huguenot, NY
Marjorie J. Martincak, age 70 of Huguenot, NY, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY. She was born on July 24, 1949 in Dover, New Jersey, the daughter of Virgil Weaver and Jean Hazen Weaver.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Stephen J. Martincak who survives at home. She is also survived by her four sons: Daniel Martincak and his wife, Rae of Huguenot, NY, Samuel Healey and his wife, Carol of Huguenot, Brian Healey and his wife, Laura of Virginia, Robert Weaver of Stroudsburg, PA; her daughter, Sheila Ogden and her husband, Keith of Alabama; her step-father, Jake Kyzer and his wife, Elaine of Walton, NY; her sisters: Mary Banghardt and her husband, Larry of Lake Telemark, NJ, Sally Krill and her husband, Joel of Branchville, NJ, Wanda Vessey of Ledgewood, NY, Pauline Maskers and her husband, Bruce of Port Jervis, Diane Conklin of Waymart, PA; her brother, Ted Kyzer and his wife, Robin. Marjorie was pre-deceased by her brother, Virgil J. Weaver.
Services were private at the convenience of the family. Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, directions or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
