Marjorie Joan Geiger
June 29, 1936 - August 18, 2019
Lake Ariel, PA
Marjorie Joan Geiger, 83, of Lake Ariel, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton, PA. She was a Real Estate Salesperson.
The daughter of the late George and Minnie (Emery) Stieler, Marjorie was born on June 29, 1936 in Dingmans Ferry, PA.
She leaves behind her children, Karen Geiger, Steven Geiger, Susan Eltringham and Christina Kotar; brothers, George Stieler, William Herber and Michael Herber; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Marjorie was preceeded in death by her sons, Michael, Raymond and Robert Geiger.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.
Funeral services will be at the funeral home 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 with Rev. Leonard Gilpin officiating. Burial will follow at the Delaware Cemetery, Dingmans Ferry, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St. Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203 or Paws for Purple Hearts, 10201 Old Redwood Hwy, Penngrove, CA 94951.
Arrangements made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019