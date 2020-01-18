|
|
Marjorie Marie Marsh Bush
June 18, 1930 - January 16, 2020
Nazareth, PA
Marjorie Marie Marsh Bush died peacefully on January 16, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth, Pennsylvania - where she was a resident for over six years.
Born June 18, 1930 in Saylorsburg, PA, Marjorie was the only child of Blanche (Gearhart) and Raymond Marsh. Spending a brief time of her childhood in Saylorsburg, she and her Mother moved to Brooklyn, NY, living a wonderful life with the Brown/Kempner Family. Marjorie attended the Katharine Gibbs School, an institution for the education of young women. After graduation, she and her Mother returned to Saylorsburg. Marjorie began her career as secretary to the President of Easton National Bank & Trust Company - where she met Gary Ayers Bush. They married in 1956 and welcomed three children.
Marjorie loved to read and plant flowers. Her deck was filled with vibrant colors of vinca, marigolds, geraniums and petunias. Marjorie was a great cook and baker. Each of her children has a handwritten cookbook of family recipes assuring they would always remember Linden Court, Bush Family holidays, birthday cakes and cookies!
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Gayle Klinzman and husband, Stephen of Bloomingburg, NY, two sons: Douglas S. Bush, his wife, Edith and their children, William "Will", Lee, and Jenna of Middletown, NY; Joshua R. Bush, his wife, Naomi, of Middletown, NY and his sons, Aaron and Noah of Walker Valley, NY; cousins: Beryl, Sheila, Doneda, Richard and dear life-long friend, Carol Brown Kempner.
Cremation arrangements provided by the William H. Kresge Funeral Home of Brodheadsville, PA.
Marjorie's family would like to thank the physicians and staff of Gracedale: North East 2. Their exceptional care, compassion, communication and genuine kindness defined excellence.
Memorial donations may be made in Marjorie's name to the Friends of Gracedale Foundation - established to enhance the quality of life and care to residents of Gracedale Nursing Home. Contact: friendsofgracedale.org or 610-392-2212.
Every moment is precious.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020