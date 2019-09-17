|
|
Marjorie May Battisti
September 7, 1937 - September 13, 2019
Lady Lake, FL - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Marjorie (Margie) May Battisti of Lady Lake, FL, a retired employee of Avon Products in Middletown and Suffern, NY and a longtime resident of Middletown, passed away on September 13, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida. She was 82.
The daughter of the late Albert and Grace Cooper Ogden, she was born on September 7, 1937 in Westbrookville, NY. She was the widow of Rocco "Rocky" Battisti.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Art Battisti and his companion, Cindy Kennett of Middletown, NY, JoAnn Meyer and her husband, Jeff of O'Fallon, IL, and Theresa Deacon and her companion, John Fischetti of The Villages, FL; and her sister, Mary Tomaszewski of New Hampton, NY. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Helen, Hazel and Frannie.
The family would like to thank The Villages Regional Hospital for their outstanding care for Margie over the last several months. We will forever be grateful for their compassion and dedication to her.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Margie's name to The Villages Regional Hospital, 1451 El Camino Real, The Villages, Florida 32159 or online at thevillagesregionalhospital.org donor pledge section.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019