Marjorie "Margie" Rachel White (Logan)

July 22, 1941 - November 12, 2020

Waxhaw, NC - Formerly of Warwick, NY

Marjorie "Margie" Rachel White (Logan) of Waxhaw, NC was born on July 22, 1941 to the late John and Gearlin Logan in Warwick, NY. She died on November 12, 2020 after a short illness.

She worked at St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick, NY as an EKG technician and certified nursing assistant for over 25 years. After retiring from St. Anthony's Hospital, she continued her career through owning a home care business serving tirelessly to bring comfort to those she cared for. She was a life-long member of Union AME Church in Warwick, NY. She served on the missionary board for fifty years. She was an avid reader, loved adult coloring books, crossword puzzles, her family and God. Her words touched each life she met and, she led every moment with fervent prayer.

Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Elvon White, Sr.; brothers: John Logan, Jr., Richard "Sonny" Logan, Sr., Leon Logan, James Logan, Douglas Logan, Charles Logan, Anthony Mapp and Jerry Benton; and her sisters, Barbara Snell and Gwendolyn Kelly.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory two brothers, Gregory Benton and Darryle Jones; three sisters-in-law: Liz Logan, Lucille Logan and Joelle Mapp; and one brother-in-law, Charles Snell; three sons: Thomas Logan, Christopher Logan Sr., and Elvon White, Jr.; and three daughters: Dolore Pierce-Ames, Gearlin "Gigi" Pierce, Stacey Pierce and partner, Jenny Lasker, and one stepdaughter, Linda Pierce-Greene and her husband, Perry. She has nine grandchildren: Christopher Jr., Portia, Tracey, Amanda, Rachael, Jackson, Gabriel, Gianna, and Tyler; and eleven great-grandchildren: Christopher III, Leilani, Izabella, Izaliah, Izaiah, Jacob, Jayce, Isabelle, Aiden, Isaac, and Marissa; and a host of nieces, nephews, many "adopted" children and friends.

In lieu of flowers, all donations should be made to Union AME Church, 98 McEwen St. Warwick, NY. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held during 2021 in Warwick, NY.



