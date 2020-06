Or Copy this URL to Share

Ritter—Marjorie, 82, of Henderson, NV died on June 26, 2020 in Las Vegas. A memorial will be held in Middletown, N.Y., at a date to be announced. Interment will be at Wallkill Cemetery in Phillipsburg, NY



