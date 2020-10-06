Marjorie Zercher
November 8, 1935 - October 2, 2020
Newburgh, NY
"Upon the palm of my hand I have written your name." Isaiah 49:16
Born November 8, 1935 in Wayne, PA, Marjorie Zercher (Newburgh, NY) died October 2, 2020 in Poughkeepsie, NY. The daughter of George Zercher and Elsie Wilson Zercher Bernhardt, she was predeceased by them; her step-sister, Jean Horn; her beloved wife, Ellen Foster; and her sister-in-law, Val Worden. She is survived by brothers, Wilson (Lisa) Zercher and Norman (Ellie) Zercher; in-laws, Albert Foster, Kathy Foster, and Rich (Lisa) Foster; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews all over the world who adored her.
Trained as a physical education teacher at West Chester Teachers' College (PA), Marj worked for the Girl Scouts of America and as a professor and dean at King's College (NY). She was a faithful volunteer with retired nuns at Mt. St. Mary and for Habitat for Humanity, Hospice, and King of Kings Lutheran Church (543 Union Ave., New Windsor, NY, 12553), where her funeral will be held on Thursday, October 8 (1:30 p.m. Hymn-sing with soloists and 2:00 p.m. Eucharist).
Memorials may be given to King of Kings or to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh (125 Washington St., Newburgh, NY 12550).
