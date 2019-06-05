|
Mark A. Parisi
January 29, 1956 - June 2, 2019
Salisbury Mills, NY
Mark A. Parisi, of Salisbury Mills, NY passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2019 at his residence. He was 63 years old.
The son of the late James Parisi and Shirley (Goodrich) Parisi, Mark was born on January 29, 1956 in Newburgh, NY.
Mark's passion in life was music. He was an accomplished singer and songwriter,and a talented guitarist. He was passionate about the people he loved and the social causes he cared about. Mark valued peace, love, kindness, honesty, generosity, and integrity. He lived out his values in everything he did. He was a gentle, loving father and a devoted friend. He was fun-loving, exuberant, adventurous, and silly. He loved the outdoors, music, movies, playing with his granddaughters, and the simple pleasures in life. He was a one-in-a-trillion Dad, and he will be missed deeply.
Mark is survived by his loving daughter: Rhapsody Jordan-Parisi and her husband, Scott of Pleasant Valley, NY; his adoring granddaughters: Sonya and Genevieve Mancini; his brothers: Steven J. Parisi and James Parisi; and his sister: Angela Parisi; his girlfriend: Irene DeRonda; and his former wife: Gail (Holt) Morehouse.
A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Details are still being finalized; please check www.Quigleybros.com for updates.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 5 to June 6, 2019