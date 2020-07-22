Mark David Stern
September 29, 1948 - July 21, 2020
Goshen, NY
Mark David Stern was born in Bronx, NY, on September 29, 1948 to Edward S. and Sylvia Stern. He passed away on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years: Linda Stern and their children: Russell and wife, Shari, Edward and partner, Jessica and Kimberlee and husband, Edward L. along with their four precious grandchildren: Lindsey, Tyler, Jacob, and Stella.
Mark was a practicing attorney for 45 years, Goshen High School Mock Trial coach for 30 years - 2018 NYS Champions, 40+ Year member of Temple Sinai including past president, long-standing member of the executive committee, founder of Temple's annual Golf Tournament and recipient of Man of The Year Award, Past President Orange County Bar Association and Past Chairman of the Board of the Orange Rockland Sullivan Chapter of the Orange County Bar Association. Mark was also a 30+ year administrator of the Assigned Counsel Program of Orange County, Past Member of Grievance Committee, Past Member of NYS House of Delegates and a long-standing member of and Legal Counsel to GOVAC.
He was a devoted and beloved community member and leader - a true mentor to students, colleagues, friends and family. He will be missed by all.
Mark was predeceased by his mother and father and his beloved sister, Estelle.
At the request of the family, services will be private at the graveside. Plans for a memorial celebration will be made in the Fall.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com