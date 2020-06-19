Mark Egan
Mark Egan
November 16, 1968 - May 27, 2020
Hingham, MA
On May 27, 2020, Mark Egan, husband and devoted father of three girls, passed away at the age of 51. Mark was born on November 16, 1968 in New York, NY to Thomas and Phyllis Egan.
He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Boston College in 1991. On May 14, 2005, he married Amanda Brown Willits and together they raised three girls, Sally, Charlotte and Caroline. The family lived in Cambridge, MA for over ten years before moving to Hingham, MA.
Mark was a doting father to his girls. He was always amazed and captivated by their achievements and loved sharing their successes with others in a sincere way that brought a smile to anyone listening. He was an enthusiastic and supportive participant in the girls' lives, constantly reading to them and encouraging them to brave the ocean or ski slopes. Mark's happy place was the beach, having spent his childhood going to Nantucket and much of his adulthood on Cape Cod. He never tired of the sun or the waves.
Mark was also a caring and active member of the community, serving as a board member for more than a decade with Breakthrough Greater Boston, helping low-income students, students of color and first-generation students overcome barriers to reaching college. While in Cambridge, Mark was an active member of the congregation and served on the vestry at Christ Church, Cambridge.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Thomas. He is survived by his mother Phyllis; his wife Amanda, their three children, Sally, Charlotte and Caroline; his siblings, Tom Egan and his wife Lisa, Chris Egan and his wife Jayne, Elyse Perry and her husband Jeff; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Breakthrough Greater Boston.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
