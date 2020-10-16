1/
Mark J. J. Spielmann
1983 - 2020
Mark J. J. Spielmann
December 16, 1983 - October 13, 2020
Hialeah, FL
Mark Joseph James Spielmann, of Hialeah, FL passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the age of 36 due to heart failure. Mark was born on December 16, 1983 in Goshen, New York and was a long-time resident of Monroe, NY and more recently, Hialeah, FL. Mark was the adopted son of Richard and Barbara Spielmann. At birth he was known as Thomas Delacorte. Mark is survived by his parents, Richard and Barbara Spielmann of Ramsey, NJ, his grandmother, Marie Mansfield of Hillsdale, NJ, his sister Erica G. Bacsardi along with her husband Paul and their children Madelyn, Maximus and Charlotte of Monroe NY, his ex-wife Aileen Spielmann, his Aunts and Uncles; Carol Begosh, Lynn and Steve Goodman, Mark and Mary Mansfield, Joseph and Kathy Mansfield, Carol and Chip Stalter, and Glenn and Barbara Mansfield, his Great Aunts and Great Uncle; Nancy Powers, Patricia Mansfield, and Steve and Joyce Moshac, and a host of cousins. Mark fought courageous battles with the disease of addiction and mental illness for more than two decades and had many accomplishments. He was in the cell phone repair and moving industries for most of his career. There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Andrews Church, Westwood, NJ, officiated by the Very Reverend John J. Chadwick, STD. A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Mark's name be made to one of the following organizations, Center For Food Action 192 W. Demarest Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631; Eva's Village 393 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07501; Families Anonymous, 701 Lee St, Suite 670, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
