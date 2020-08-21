Mark Joseph Bachrach
October 29, 1955 - July 31, 2020
Rock Hill, NY
Mr. Mark Joseph Bachrach, a long-time resident of Rock Hill, NY, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was 64. Mark was born on October 29, 1955 and was employed as an Accountant at the family firm of Bachrach & Waschitz & Waschitz of Monticello.
Mark was predeceased by his father and best friend; Norman Bachrach who also passed earlier this year, as well as Mark's step-mother, Ruth Bachrach.
Mark is survived by his wife and love of his life for 20 years, Laura J. Bachrach.
Mark and Laura were annual members at Bethel Woods - Mark's favorite place on earth. Mark had an intense love for music. Mark also loved playing golf and being in a league with his best friends.
Mark is also survived by his mother, Joan Schwartz; aunt, Hope Schwartz; sister, Vikki Lisa Bosley; as well as his nephew, Chance Hym Bosley, whom Mark adored and was so extremely proud of.
Services will be held privately with his wife at her convenience.
Memorial donations may be made or a paver may be purchased in Mark's name at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts at 845-295-2501 or https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/donate
.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com