Mark Mahan
September 4, 1957 - March 29, 2019
Cornwall, NY
It is with heavy heart that the family of Mark Mahan announces his passing. He died Friday, March 29th at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital due to complications of pneumonia. He was 61 years old.
The son of James B. Mahan and Alma Gallagher Mahan, Mark was born on September 4, 1957 in Cornwall, NY.
Mark worked at Anthony Wayne State Park and West Point Military Academy. He graduated from Orange County Community College with a Degree in Restaurant Management and ran his own landscaping company for several years.
Mark played football, basketball and ran track at Cornwall Central High School. He enjoyed discussing sports and current events. He was a quick learner, an astute observer of politics and American culture and had a great sense of humor as well. He was always ready and willing to help his family and friends. Mark had a special touch with animals and loved caring for them. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital for the care they gave to Mark during his stay.
He was predeceased by his brother, James B. Mahan III and his aunt, Kay Rose in 2013. In addition to his parents, James and Alma Mahan of Cornwall, NY Mark is survived by his brother: Brian Mahan of Walden, NY; his sister: Monica Sullivan of Fort Montgomery, NY; his sisters-in-law: Sue and Jennifer; his nieces and nephews; and his aunts, uncles and cousins from the Gallagher, Bosch, Landry, Mahan and Rose families of Highland Falls and Cornwall.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hudson Valley SPCA, 940 Little Britain Road (Rt. 207) New Windsor, NY.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 4th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
