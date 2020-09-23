1/1
Mark Negersmith
1975 - 2020
Mark Negersmith
December 11, 1975 - September 22, 2020
Chester, NY
Mark Negersmith of Chester, NY, a carpenter for Local 1556 in New York City, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was 44.
The son of Lubomira Hill Negersmith and the late Edward M. Negersmith, he was born on December 11, 1975 in Goshen, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bethany Teachout Negersmith; daughters, Abigail and Olivia Negersmith; mother, Lubomira Negersmith; sister, Christina Kensell (Timothy); brother, Daniel Negersmith (Kelly); brother, Stephen Negersmith (Gina); brother, Paul Negersmith (Caroline); along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 25 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 26 at St. Stephen's Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Burial will be held in Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Stephen's Church
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
