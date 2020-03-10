|
|
Mark S. Chudy
January 30, 1960 - February 24, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mark S. Chudy, a 19 year area resident, entered into rest on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. He was 60 years of age.
The son of the late Robert and Merna Shaffer Chudy, he was born on January 30, 1960 in Dallas, TX.
Mark was a former millwright with the Ball Corp. in Middletown, NY.
Mark was a graduate of Allegany College in Cumberland, MD. He was a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge # 1097 and a member of the pool league at the Elks Lodge. He was an avid NASCAR fan and Green Bay Packers Fan.
Survivors include; his companion, Cynthia Miller of Middletown; his sister, Nancy Maggs and her husband Jake of Little Rock, AR.; his brother, Michael Chudy and companion Karen of Little Rock, AR; Cynthia's children John Miller and wife Krystal of Middletown and Tara Miller; grandchildren Robert and Bella Miller; niece Samantha Locker and husband Eddie; nephew Robert Chudy and his companion Antonio; nephew John Chudy; his aunt Carolyn Chudy of So. Hampton, NJ; numerous cousins, family and friends; and his dog Patches.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14th at the Middletown Elks Lodge, 48 Prospect St., Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark's honor may be made to the Middletown Elks Lodge #1097, P.O. Box 148, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020