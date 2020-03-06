|
|
Mark V. Aiossa, Jr.
January 23, 1949 - March 4, 2020
Fort Montgomery, NY
Mark V. Aiossa, Jr. of Fort Montgomery, NY entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2020 in Harrison, NY. He was 71 years old.
The son of the late Marco V. Aiossa, Sr. and Ann Marie (Lanno) Aiossa, Mark was born on January 23, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY.
Mark received his Associate's Degree in Culinary Arts from Sullivan County Community College. Mark, along with his wife Providence, was the proud proprietor of Bear Mountain Pizza and Café at the Historic Old Oak Inn in Fort Montgomery, NY.
He was an active member of the Christian Community, Knights of Columbus, and the Town of Highlands Chamber of Commerce.
A family statement reads: "Mark 'Chef Marco' was a devoted and protective husband, proud father of four sons and gentle loving grandfather. Chef Marco commanded a strong presence in every room, loved entertaining and was passionate about connecting with people through his sense of humor and culinary gift of creating delicious Italian food. He was an entrepreneur with never ending dreams and goals and referred to as a great man by all." He will be greatly missed, but will live in our hearts forever.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Providence Aiossa at home; his sons: Mark V. Aiossa, III, John P. Aiossa, Vincent J. Aiossa, and Joseph L. Aiossa; his grandchildren: John P. Jr, Natalie, Ariana, Roman, Joseph L. Jr., Nico, Victoria, and Jiana. In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his grandson, Vincent, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9th at Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 1048 Route 9W, Fort Montgomery, NY. Entombment will follow the Mass at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middle Hope, NY.
**Everyone is cordially invited for the continuation of the celebration of Mark's life highlighting his favorite dishes beginning at 2 p.m.; Bear Mountain Pizza at the Historic Old Oak Inn, 840 Route 9W, Fort Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020