Marlene Carole KANE
December 24, 1938 - October 8, 2019
Naples, FL
Marlene C. Kane entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home in Naples, Florida, at the age of 80. Marlene was born on Christmas Eve, 1938, to Melville Branley and Agnes Thorpe Branley. She was married to Michael D. Kane on July 26, 1959 and they had five children: Michael (Mickey), John, Brian, Susan and Charlie.
Marlene was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy prior to pursuing a career in nursing. She graduated from the Grasslands School of Nursing at Westchester. Shortly thereafter, she began work at St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh NY in the Emergency Department. In that work, she touched the lives of countless people with her heart, her hands and her mind. Her concern and care for others was demonstrated in many ways: an open house for her children's friends, hosting Fresh Air Kids for countless summers, caring for multiple family members with health issues at home, celebrations in her home, and caring for her sons when they experienced life challenges.
Survivors include her children: Brian Kane (Heidi) of Pennsylvania, Susan Moran (Ed) of Naples, Florida, and Charlie Kane also of Naples, Florida, sister, Barbara (George) Leghorn, Betty (Frank) Crocitto, sisters-in-law, Kathy Kane Kissel, Barbara Kane and Kathy Branley and daughter-in-law Maureen Kane. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Edward Moran, Myles Kane, Ryan Kane, Caitilin Kane, Krista Kane, Andrew Kane, Connor Moran, Delaney Moran, and John Michael Kane. Marlene was pre-deceased by her husband, Michael and sons, Mickey and John, her brothers, Frank and George Branley, and brother-in-law, Patrick Kane. Marlene will be missed by her several nieces, nephews, many dear friends, and especially her lifelong friend, Joyce Schoenberger.
Our family will gather on October 30, 2019, at 11 a.m, for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, 4 St. Joseph Place, New Windsor, NY, to celebrate the love that our mother Marlene exhibited to the world by her daily actions. Burial will private.
Arrangements were made by Beachwood Cremation Services, 4444 Tamiami Trail, North Suite 1 Naples, Florida 34103. To send an online condolence, visit www.beachwoodsociety.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019