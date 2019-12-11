|
Marlene L. Beams
November 5, 1944 - December 10, 2019
Town of Newburgh, New York
Marlene L. Beams died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 following a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late Herbert Byron and Frances Mabel (Quick) Westfall, she was born on November 5, 1944 in Middletown, NY, but was raised in Port Jervis, NY.
Marlene graduated from Port Jervis High School and attended Orange County Community College. In 1967 she married Robert S. Beams in Port Jervis, and they lived and raised their family for 50 years in the Town of Newburgh. Marlene held several jobs throughout her lifetime, but the one closest to her heart was caring for her grandchildren and many other children.
Marlene was a loving and compassionate Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Caregiver whose home and family was her heart. She was a 4-H Leader, a Brownie Troop Leader, played in Church Bell Choirs, sang in the Church Choir and taught Sunday School for many years. She loved to entertain, especially baking special cakes for holidays and parties. Ceramics and scrapbooking were hobbies she enjoyed. She made many Christmas items for her home and to give as gifts. During her lifetime she was an active member of the Drew Methodist Church in Port Jervis, Meadow Hill Reformed Church in Newburgh, First Presbyterian Church of Marlboro, and Union Church in Newburgh.
Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert S. Beams; two daughters, Darlene McLaughlin (Jim) and Arminda Porretto (Bob) both of Marlboro; granddaughter, Hailey McLaughlin; grandsons, Connor Porretto, Noah and Devin McLaughlin, all of Marlboro; brother-in-law, James Fiser of Port Jervis; nephews, R. Scott Beams of Millbrook and David (Samantha) Beams of Cortland, NY; nieces, Frances (Frank) Morey of Dingmans Ferry, PA and Loretta "Lori" (Steve) Doss of Port Jervis; and several cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, R. Dolores Fiser and brother-in-law, Richard Beams.
The family would like to thank Jerome and Ivy Cornish, neighbors, for their assistance, care, support and friendship for the past several years; Debbie and Paul Hill of Newburgh for their friendship and compassion, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, especially nurse Maria Belofski, LPN, Jasmine Frederique, Aide, Kathlene Walden, SW, Diana Roche, Vanessa Falgovst, Pastoral Care and other staff members for their compassionate care during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13 from 4-7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14 at Union Church, 44 Balmville Road, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Rural Valley Cemetery, 15 Oakland Valley Rd, Cuddebackville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marlene's memory may be made to Union Church, 44 Balmville Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550; or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550; or to a .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019