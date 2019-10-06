|
Marlene Roe, of Port Orange, FL, formerly of Westbrookville, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her nephew's home in Walpole, MA. after a courageous 12-year battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of Westbrookville until her retirement in 2016, she was the Postmaster for 35 years. She also owned and ran the original Westbrookville Deli. She knew everyone in town, and considered them not just customers, but friends. Marlene was well respected for her generosity, patience, creativity, quick wit, passion for helping others and commitment to her community. She felt she was the luckiest person in Westbrookville to have so many wonderful neighbors, friends and people she could count on….and they knew they could count on her!
She was a Sunday School teacher, a staunch supporter of the Westbrookville Fire Co., and member of the Greenville United Methodist Church. She was an avid NASCAR fan and, following her retirement, enjoyed playing golf and tennis and walking the beaches in Florida and on Cape Cod. She returned to Massachusetts each spring and summer to cheer on her nephews and niece at Lacrosse, baseball, soccer, basketball, football and hockey games and theater productions. "Aunt Marty" was a dependable (and talented) practice partner!
Marlene was predeceased by her parents, William and Leona (Schlund) Ashworth and her husband, Robert Roe.
Surviving are her son, William (Billy) Attreed; twin sister, Darlene Hogencamp-Rassiga; nephews, Brian and Dr. Toni Ann Hogencamp and Dean and Jennifer Hogencamp; their children (and her daily rays of sunshine!) Jacoby, Cole, Olivia and Will; and an extended family of cousins and special friends.
Marlene's positive attitude and sense of humor were an inspiration to all her caregivers. Cancer ravaged her body, but it could not squelch her spirit! She never complained and always put others before herself. Heartfelt thanks to Dana-Farber Cancer Center, Old Colony Hospice, and to all who sent her cards or phoned with beautiful thoughts and prayers. She was truly touched!
There will be no formal funeral services. She has already gone home! Marlene wanted to be remembered with a smile, and asked that you all focus on fond memories. Interment will be held privately in the Westbrookville Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record on Oct. 6, 2019