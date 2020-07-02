Marlies Pausch Kuhl
February 22, 1933 - July 1, 2020
Middletown, NY
Marlies Pausch Kuhl, a 60 year area resident, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Middletown, NY. She was 87 years of age.
The daughter of the late George and Matilda Hoffman Pausch, she was born on February 22, 1933 in Celle, Germany.
Marlies was co-owner and operator of Kuhl's Highland House in Middletown, NY. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Willcare, Garnet Health Medical Center and Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their dedicated and compassionate care.
Survivors include her husband, Martin E. Kuhl at home in Middletown; her children: Martina J. DeBarr and her husband Douglas of Fairfax, VA, Mark E. Kuhl and his wife Angela of Middletown and Michael A. Kuhl of Middletown; her grandchildren: Danielle M. DeBarr, Melissa D. Richardson, Lindsay T. Kuhl, Andrea L. Kuhl and John M. Kuhl; her brother, Benno Pausch and his wife Grete in Germany: nephew, Rainer Pausch in Germany; sister-in-law, Ilsa Pausch in Germany; sisters-in-law: Dawn, Theresa, Carol, Sandy and their families.
Marlies was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Erhart Pausch and granddaughter, Ashley Rae Kuhl.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 5th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, July 6th at St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Road, Middletown, NY. Pastor Peter A. Rustico will officiate. Interment will follow in the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines set forth by the health department, face coverings must be worn at all times while in the funeral home and at church services. There will be a limitation on attendance at the visitation and church services, social distancing must be followed while waiting.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com