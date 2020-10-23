1/
Marlon A. Romero
November 15, 1979 - October 20, 2020
New Hampton, NY
Marlon A. Romero, age 40 of New Hampton, entered into rest Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Marlon was born November 15, 1979 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. He is the son of Jose E. and Maria D. (Alvarez) Romero. He married Jessica D. Burkholder on July 27, 2007. They were high school sweethearts who shared their love for the past 20 years.
He was employed by Ball Corporation, Middletown, NY as a Millwright.
He is survived by his wife: Jessica D. Romero and their four children: Tiffany Alana 24, Natasha Nicole 16, Nicholas Bradley 8, and Justin Alexander 6; along with his parents, Jose E. Romero and Maria D. Romero and his three sisters: Jenny, Glenda, and Jessica. Marlon will be remembered as a loving father, husband, son, brother and friend.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, October 25 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, October 26 at St John's The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.; to leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
