Barth—Marrie E., 91, of Port Jervis, NY died on Nov. 16, 2020 in Port Jervis. Visitation: 11AM-1 PM, Wed. Nov. 18, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis. Services: 1 PM Wed. Nov. 18, at the Funeral Home. Interment: Pine Grove Cem., Matamoras, PA. Arrangements by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home.



