Marshall Rankin
03/23/1929 - 08/05/2020
Marlton, NJ
Marshall Rankin, age 91, of Marlton passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife Emma, two sons, a daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born on March 23rd, 1929, the son of Dorothy and Harry Rankin, he lived a life of service to others and trusted in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. He served in the military during the Korean War, and in 1954 married Marlene Johnston, who preceded him in death in 2005. Marshall worked as a teacher and guidance counselor, and was active in both church and Gideon ministries. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideons International (Gideons.org
), or Samaritan Hospice of NJ (SamaritanNJ.org
). Private services will be held.