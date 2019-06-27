|
|
Martha I. Gabel
June 26, 2019
Youngsville, NY
Martha I. Gabel, of Youngsville, NY a former employee of Woolworth's in Liberty, NY died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the Skilled Nursing Unit of Catskill Regional Medical Center Harris, NY. She was 94. She was the widow of Leslie P. Gabel.
Martha was a member of the Youngsville Dutch Reformed Church, the Jeffersonville Seniors and the Jeffersonville Travelers.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Lois Fulton and her husband, Frank of Kenoza Lake, NY; her son, John Gabel and his wife, Candace of Youngsville, NY; six grandchildren: Laurie Brockner, Kelly Mongiovi, Tammy Shahzad, Christina Williams, Amy Favre and Lisa Rossi. 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Grave side services will be Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenhill Cemetery Youngsville, NY, Reverend Fred Diekman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Martha's memory to the Youngsville Reformed Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 27 to June 28, 2019