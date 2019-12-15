|
Martha J. Patterson Fornal
March 8, 1930 - December 11, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Martha Jean Patterson Fornal, 89, of New Windsor, entered into rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The daughter of the late Fred Paul Patterson and Frances Marie (Houston) Patterson, she was born in West Fairmont VA on March 8, 1930.
Martha pursued a career in education graduating with her AB Degree, and worked as an Elementary School Teacher at Alexandria in Arlington, VA. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, and volunteered for the Army and the Stewart Field Library.
Martha was a loving wife to Stan. She liked visiting her family in West Virginia and kept in contact with childhood friends. She loved painting sceneries with water colors and oil paint; and making cards using stamps.
Martha is survived by her sister, Marjorie Ellen Alley; nieces and nephews, Kristina Wickline, Terri Jean and Toney Plumley. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Stanley; sister, Frances Lee Patterson and nephew, Randy Biser.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, December 18 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A funeral service will follow at Noon, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019