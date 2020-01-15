|
Martha Lee Thompson Butler
June 8, 1940 - January 4, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Martha Lee Thompson Butler, also known as Jean, daughter of the late Martha Leak and the late Almer Thompson was born on June 8, 1940 in rural North Carolina. God called her to rest on January 4, 2020 at Harnett Central Hospital in Lillington, NC.
Jean moved with her family to Newburgh, NY in her teen years. She met and married the late Donald Butler on July 4, 1960.
Jean loved to sew, knit, and crochet. She was an excellent cook as well. She could often be heard humming while sewing.
Her life will forever be cherished by her children: Dallas Butler, Nicholas Butler, Philamena Butler, all of New York, Almer Butler (wife-Sandra) of North Carolina; seven grandchildren: Bea Johnson, Melinda Lilly, Nyija Butler, Mufasa Butler, Conner Kraiza, Nicodemus Butler, Anastia Butler; her siblings – sister, Hannah Thompson and brother, Eddie Thompson of New York; brother-in-law, Deems Treadwell, and very special friend, Mother Doris Dixon along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Treadwell and brothers, Aaron Thompson and George Thompson.
Mrs. Butler will lie in repose from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, January 18 at the Cathedral at the House, 127-131 Broadway, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service is at 10 a.m. at the church. Bishop Jeffrey C. Woody will officiate. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020