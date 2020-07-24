Martha M. McMullen
Feb 16, 1924 - July 23, 2020
Marlboro , NY
Martha M. McMullen of Marlboro, NY passed away on July 23, 2020 at Wingate at Ulster, Highland, NY. She was 96 years old.
Martha was born on February 16, 1924 in Crimora, VA. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Rosa Reid.
She was married to Ralph W. McMullen for 31 years. He predeceased her in 1979. She was also predeceased by sisters: Hazel, Gertrude, Gladys and Lizzie and brothers: Hugh, Bowman and Kenneth, as well as her son-in-law, Robert.
Survivors include her loving children: son, Ralph and wife, Mary of Milton, NY; daughters, Debra Smith of Amsterdam, NY and Abbe Hamill and husband, Frank of Binghamton, NY. She leaves four grandchildren: Meghan (Greg) Soucier, Ian McMullen, Aaron Smith and Natalie Hamill and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Martha was a charter member of the Marlboro Hose Company's Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She was also a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church and served on the altar guild for over 50 years. She enjoyed participating in weekly Senior Citizen meetings.
We would like to thank her care givers at New Windsor Country Inn where she resided more than two years as well as care she received at Wingate.
There will be a private burial with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 426 Old Post Rd, Marlboro, NY; Marlboro Hose Company, 14 Grand Street, Marlboro, NY; or the National MS Society, Connecticut Chapter, 659 Tower Ave, Hartford, CT 06112.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., 845-236-4300, ww.didonatofuneralservice.com