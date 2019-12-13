Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Yozzo Franzone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha M. Yozzo Franzone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha M. Yozzo Franzone Obituary
Martha M. Yozzo Franzone
February 17, 1930 - December 10, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Martha M. Yozzo Franzone of Newburgh, formerly of Clearwater FL, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was 89.
Daughter of the late Frank and Matilda (Heffernan) Hill, she was born in Newburgh on February 17, 1930.
Martha, was a homemaker and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Chapel.
Survivors include three daughters: Bonnie Carpenter of the Town of Newburgh, Bernadette Gillespie and her husband, Skip Terwilliger, also of the Town of Newburgh, and Marie Adams and her husband, Chip of Downsville, NY; two sons, Augustine J. Yozzo, Jr. and his wife, Michelle of the Town of Newburgh and Michael E. Yozzo and his wife, Marguerite of AZ; eleven grandchildren: Tommy, Jason, Monika, Gina, Chris, Michael Jr., Brianna, Eddie, Nicole, James and Robert; ten great grandchildren, Nicholas Joseph, Gabriel, Shayla, Jayden, Natalia, Zachary, Anthony, Nicholas, Sophia and Chase as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Martha was predeceased by husbands, Augustine J. Yozzo, Sr. and John Franzone; and a sister, Doris Redner.
Visitation will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. A Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's name may be made to at www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org, or at or the Town of Newburgh Animal Shelter, 645 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -