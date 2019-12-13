|
Martha M. Yozzo Franzone
February 17, 1930 - December 10, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Martha M. Yozzo Franzone of Newburgh, formerly of Clearwater FL, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was 89.
Daughter of the late Frank and Matilda (Heffernan) Hill, she was born in Newburgh on February 17, 1930.
Martha, was a homemaker and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Chapel.
Survivors include three daughters Bonnie Carpenter of the Town of Newburgh, Bernadette Gillespie and her husband Skip Terwilliger, also of the Town of Newburgh, and Marie Adams and her husband Chip of Downsville, NY; two sons, Augustine J. Yozzo, Jr. and his wife Michelle of the Town of Newburgh and Michael E. Yozzo and his wife Marguerite of AZ; twelve grandchildren, Tommy, Jason, Monika, Gina, Chris, Michael Jr., Brianna, Eddie, Nicole, James, Robert and Dennis; eleven great grandchildren, Nicholas Joseph, Gabriel, Shayla, Jayden, Natalia, Zachary, Anthony, Nicholas, Sophia, Chase, Joseph and Colette, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Martha was predeceased by husbands, Augustine J. Yozzo, Sr. and John Franzone; and a sister, Doris Redner.
Visitation will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. A Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's name may be made to at www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org, or at or the Town of Newburgh Animal Shelter, 645 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019