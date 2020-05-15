Dr. Martha Ruth Liebmann

April 13, 1938 - May 5, 2020

Blooming Grove, NY

Dr. Martha Ruth (Heyman, Schreiber) Liebmann of the town of Blooming Grove, NY, formerly of Haworth, NJ where she resided for 50+ years, passed on May 5th, 2020 at the age of 82.

The daughter of the late Edward Heyman and late Elsa (Henner) Heyman, she was born on April 13, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. At the early age of 15, she attended Brandeis University; she then went on to graduate and receive her PhD from Queens College. By the end of her academic career she had a PhD in Psychology and certifications as an LCSW and LMFT. She ran her own successful psychotherapy and family therapy practices in New York City and Teaneck, NJ for over 40 years. She enjoyed her life to the fullest, traveling around the world and riding her motorcycle with many close friends. Along the way, she met Richard Liebmann, her loving late husband and motorcycle dealer who owned AMOL Motorcycles in Dumont, NJ.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Schreiber) McErlean as well as her three grandsons: Michael and wife Tara, Daniel, and James McErlean.

If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please do so in her memory to either the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Parkinson's Foundation.



