1/1
Martha T. "Peg" Harrington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha T. "Peg" Harrington
February 22, 1926 - October 10, 2020
Goshen, NY
Martha T. "Peg" Harrington of Goshen passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 94.
Daughter of the late Rudolph & Florence Booth Wells, Peg was born on February 22, 1926 in Kingston.
Loving wife of the late Charles W. Harrington and mother of daughters: Linda Weber & her husband, Daniel of Chester, Arleane Pawlowicz & her late husband, Edward of Goshen, and Patricia Harrington of Alexandria, VA; sister of Robert Wells of Chester; grandmother of: Christine Pawlowicz, Brian Weber, and Shawn Weber & his wife, Jennifer; and great-grandmother of: Dale & Olivia Weber. She was predeceased by her brothers: Walter, Leroy, Bernard, Peter & Leonard Wells and her sister, Betty Ellsworth.
As per Peg's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved