Martha T. "Peg" Harrington
February 22, 1926 - October 10, 2020
Goshen, NY
Martha T. "Peg" Harrington of Goshen passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 94.
Daughter of the late Rudolph & Florence Booth Wells, Peg was born on February 22, 1926 in Kingston.
Loving wife of the late Charles W. Harrington and mother of daughters: Linda Weber & her husband, Daniel of Chester, Arleane Pawlowicz & her late husband, Edward of Goshen, and Patricia Harrington of Alexandria, VA; sister of Robert Wells of Chester; grandmother of: Christine Pawlowicz, Brian Weber, and Shawn Weber & his wife, Jennifer; and great-grandmother of: Dale & Olivia Weber. She was predeceased by her brothers: Walter, Leroy, Bernard, Peter & Leonard Wells and her sister, Betty Ellsworth.
As per Peg's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
