Martin Finkelstein
June 17, 2019
Middletown, NY
Martin Finkelstein, 74, of Middletown, New York died Monday, June 17th at Hospice in Rockland, County, New York.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Brooklyn College and Northwestern Law School.
He practiced criminal law in Orange County.
He is survived by his wife, Stacey, and his three sons: Stuart, Elliot (Kim), and Joshua (Norma) as well as his beloved grandchildren Connor and Cimara and Yoni and Eitan. He is also survived by his sister, Alice (Stanley).
Services will be at: Chabad of Orange County on Friday, June 21 at 11 am. Please check the website at chabadorange.com for specifics.
Burial will be at Mt. Hebron cemetery in Flushing, New York.
Shiva will be observed at the home beginning on Friday at 4 PM and ending at 7 PM. It will resume on Sunday and go through Thursday. The hours will be 9 - 12 PM and 1 - 8 PM. Shiva concludes Thursday 6/27 at 4pm.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 18 to June 19, 2019