Martin J. "Marty" Moloney
October 15, 1931 - January 11, 2020
Newburgh, New York
Martin J. Moloney, of Newburgh, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 11, 2020, after a short illness. Son of the late Martin and Mary (Hartnett) Moloney, Marty was born October 15, 1931 in Yonkers, NY.
Although he graduated from Blessed Sacrament High School, he was extremely proud of also having attended Regis, a scholarship high school in Manhattan, for a short time.
Following graduation, Marty enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1949-1953. In 1955, Marty began his career with the NYS Thruway where, at one point, he held the top Toll Division Supervisor position in the NY division. Upon his retirement in 1986, Marty enjoyed golf, ice skating and going to McDonald's for breakfast with his cronies.
Marty is survived by his wife Carol, sons John of NC and James of Schenectady, daughters Kathryn (Billy) of Wallkill, and Suzanne (Ian) of Newburgh; grandchildren, John Moloney Jr., Jesze Moloney and William Smith IV, brother Edward (Margaret) Moloney of AZ, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by first wife Heidi, and sister and brother-in-law Catherine and Robert Canavan.
Visitation will be held from, 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Patrick's Church, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward and do something to help someone in need. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020