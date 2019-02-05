|
|
Martin Miner Memmelaar
March 29, 1941 - February 2, 2019
Middletown, NY
Martin Miner Memmelaar, 77 of Middletown, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at home in Middletown, NY. Martin was born March 29, 1941 in Paterson, NJ, the son of John and Claire (Dale) Memmelaar.
He retired from Iron Workers Local 417, Newburgh, NY as an Iron Worker and owned his own welding business. He was a member of Shawangunk and Wawarsing Rod and Gun Clubs. He was an avid trapshooter winning many tournaments, loved sitting on the porch, was strong-willed, and could fix anything.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Diane Genender, and her children, Emily, David, Daniel and Ben; son, Martin, his wife, Denise, and their children, Marty, Mason, and Hunter; son, Richard, his wife, Wendy, and their children, Loryn and Karly; brothers, Fred, Herman and his wife, Judy, and Sherman and his wife, Sandra; brother-in-law, Richard Lundgren; sisters-in-law, Bernadette Memmelaar and Karen Memmelaar; "brother", Dick Holmberg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, David; brothers, Jack, Bernie, Al, Dale and Caddy Memmelaar; sister, Mildred Henry; sisters-in-law, Betty Memmelaar, Peg Memmelaar, Sally Memmelaar and Nancy Lundgren; niece, Joy Memmelaar; and nephews, Al Memmelaar and Chuck Memmelaar.
Visitation will be Friday, February 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
The funeral will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
Burial will follow in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019