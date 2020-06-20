Martin P. Moomey
July 13, 1944 - June 18, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Martin P. Moomey passed away peacefully after a long battle with colon cancer. He was born on July 13, 1944 in Malone, NY and raised in Massena.
Martin retired from teaching in the Enlarged Newburgh School District, where he began teaching at Fostertown School. This was interrupted by being drafted into the Army. He was proud to be a Vietnam era veteran. Upon discharge, he was assigned to the Gidney Avenue School, where he taught fourth grade until his retirement in 1999. He worked as a substitute teacher there for an additional fifteen years, with a total of forty eight years of service. He was a proud and dedicated advocate for the Newburgh Teachers' Union, and also served on the Board of Directors of the Retired Teachers' Union. After retirement, he delivered Meals-On-Wheels in Newburgh.
Martin enjoyed world travel both before and after retirement, and enjoyed spending the winter months at his beachside casa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and spent time in the summer at his cottage at Lake Ozonia in the Adirondack Mountains.
He is survived by his sister, Anne Moomey, her partner, George McHugh of Winthrop NY; his niece, Emily Kinnear and her partner, Josh Preston of Bremerton, WA; as well as many friends in the Hudson Valley and in Puerto Vallarta. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Fern Moomey, his brother, Michael Moomey, and his nephew, Luke Kinnear.
A celebration of Martin's life is planned for a later date. Final resting place will be in the Mausoleum at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 35 Cerone Place, Newburgh, NY 12550. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
July 13, 1944 - June 18, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Martin P. Moomey passed away peacefully after a long battle with colon cancer. He was born on July 13, 1944 in Malone, NY and raised in Massena.
Martin retired from teaching in the Enlarged Newburgh School District, where he began teaching at Fostertown School. This was interrupted by being drafted into the Army. He was proud to be a Vietnam era veteran. Upon discharge, he was assigned to the Gidney Avenue School, where he taught fourth grade until his retirement in 1999. He worked as a substitute teacher there for an additional fifteen years, with a total of forty eight years of service. He was a proud and dedicated advocate for the Newburgh Teachers' Union, and also served on the Board of Directors of the Retired Teachers' Union. After retirement, he delivered Meals-On-Wheels in Newburgh.
Martin enjoyed world travel both before and after retirement, and enjoyed spending the winter months at his beachside casa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and spent time in the summer at his cottage at Lake Ozonia in the Adirondack Mountains.
He is survived by his sister, Anne Moomey, her partner, George McHugh of Winthrop NY; his niece, Emily Kinnear and her partner, Josh Preston of Bremerton, WA; as well as many friends in the Hudson Valley and in Puerto Vallarta. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Fern Moomey, his brother, Michael Moomey, and his nephew, Luke Kinnear.
A celebration of Martin's life is planned for a later date. Final resting place will be in the Mausoleum at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 35 Cerone Place, Newburgh, NY 12550. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.