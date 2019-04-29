|
Martin "Marty" Reisner
April 25, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Martin 'Marty' Reisner, 90, passed away Thursday, April 25th, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; children, Gary and Maureen; and companion, Carol Schlier.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Marty moved to Dickson City, PA as a child. Marty's mother, Edna, and father, Joseph, owned and operated Reisner's Dress Factory in Archbald. During his youth, Reisner's continued to grow and prosper, eventually employing a staff of 70-80 people, and Marty later worked alongside his parents in the family business. While working, he met and shortly after married Elaine O'Hara, sister to Anne Gavas (Peckville) and brother to Robert O'Hara (Peckville).
A business man of vision, Marty saw an opportunity to provide furnishings and appliances to homes and resorts in the fast growing resort laden Catskill Mountains. When he and Elaine moved to Livingston Manor, New York, in 1950, he founded Marty's Furniture, first located on Main Street and later, a 20,000 foot showroom on Old Route 17. Both locations experienced considerable success. His son, Gary, later acquired and ran the business under the same name, a transition he was proud of.
Marty enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved boating at Lake Wallenpaupak, traveling, golfing, snowmobiling, and most of all, bowling. Although technically considered an amateur, he was far from it. In 1970, he won the New York State Bowling Championship, beating a 32 year record. He went on to win the PBA New York State Pro-am in 1981 topping 400 bowlers, with scores of 235, 234, 224, an event that elevated him to one of the top in New York State at the time. In retirement, he rarely missed a Pennsylvania Polka dance and enjoyed watching himself and Carol Schlier light up the dance floor on WVIA. An entertainer at heart, Marty had fond memories running bus trips to Branson, Chicago, Nashville, and Myrtle Beach for local residents. He knew how to have fun and put passion into everything he did. He remained a lifelong member of Agudas Achim Synagogue in Livingston Manor.
Surviving family includes his granddaughter, Melanie Reisner (Livingston Manor); sister and brother in law, Anne Gavas (Peckville) and Robert O'Hara (Peckville); niece, Jo-Anne Bonin and husband, Larry Bonin (Scranton) and nephew, Robert O'Hara Jr. and wife, Rosann (Peckville); grand-nephew, Jonathan Bonin (New York City); grand-niece and nephew, Reagan O'Hara and Ryan Patrick O'Hara; and cousin, Richard Yanulaitis. He spent considerable time with his grand-nephew, Jon. Whether they were golfing, boating on the Paupak, traveling to Livingston Manor, or just shooting the breeze, they truly looked up to one another. He also enjoyed spending time watching sports with Jo-Anne's husband, Larry and deceased brother in law, John Gavas (Peckville). Last June, he celebrated his 90th birthday with a BBQ at the Bonin's, a home where he often celebrated birthdays, holidays, graduations, anniversaries, and milestones. He was always the life of the party.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to his loving neighbors, Jim and Melissa Casarin, Marty and Maureen O'Connor and Tim and Karen St. Ledger along with Dr. James Peopperling, Dr. Maria Ciuferri-Wansacz, and Jilian Sopp of Northeastern Rehabilitation Services, VNA Hospice in Olyphant, Pennsylvania Polka, WVIA, and Allied Services Hospice. His warm smile, stories, jokes, and laughter will be forever missed.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Livingston Manor, New York.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019