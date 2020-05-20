Martin Y. Tremper
January 25, 1961 - May 18, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Martin Y. Tremper, a retired Fire and Safety Officer for Wallkill Correctional Facility and life long resident of the area passed away on Monday May 18, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 59. The son of the late Albert Tremper and Margaret Yarwood Tremper, he was born on January 25, 1961 in Middletown NY.
Marty was a member of the Wallkill Rod and Gun Club, the NYSCOPBA, and was the former Police Chief of the Town of Chester.
Survivors include his wife, Victoria at home, children, Steven Smith of Greenwood Lake, Martin Tremper of Pennsylvania, Stella Tremper of Pine Bush, and Christopher Tremper of Pine Bush; two daughters in law, Denaya Tremper and Lisa Smith; brothers, Jim Tremper of Pine Bush, and Phil Tremper of Pine Bush; five grandchildren: Aidan, Viviana, Nadia, Violette, and Margaret. Marty is further survived by several nieces and nephews, and is predeceased by his brother, Charlie Tremper.
Due to the strict guidelines regarding the current health crisis, visitation will be private. Graveside services will be privately held at Walker Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Marty's name to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
