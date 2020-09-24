Marva Rodney

February 25, 1958 - September 11, 2020

Middletown, NY

Marva Rodney entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was 62.

Marva was born on February 25, 1958 to her parents, Lawrence Walter and Rhona Price.

She was employed at Orange Regional Hospital as an Emergency Room Tech.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Natania Babik and Ivor James; grandchildren: Joshua Rose, Justin Babik, Elijah James, Izaiah James and Niveeya Brown.

Ms. Rodney will have a Walk - through from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, September 26 at Agape Love Outreach Mission Ministry, 75 O'Haire Road, Middletown, NY. Funeral service takes place at 1 p.m. at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing required.)

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553.



